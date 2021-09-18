Rishabh Arora talks about what was it like to play a child-like character in 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actor Rishabh Arora who was seen in films like 'Ghayal Once Again' and 'Machine' is currently seen in the web show 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' which is being well received by audiences. Helmed by director Nikhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, it also stars Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina and others.

Rishabh is seen playing a pivotal role and on talking about the same he says: "I am essaying a character named 'Vasu Paul'. He is a pure hearted and simple person. I was informed by Nikhil Advani sir during a table read that Vasu is just someone who has been bullied all his life and has been thrashed by people around him."

Adding about the preparation for his role he said: "I found a glimpse of Vasu while prepping for the audition. I went back to my childhood. There were people in my life whom I have seen in front of my eyes getting insulted. Vasu Paul is a small child fit in an adult body. He isn't someone who is dumb he understands everything, but he is just very kind person."

There are many films and documentaries made on the 26/11 attacks, but Rishabh shares how 'Mumbai Diaries' is different.

"I still feel it's a very wide topic and a lot more can be made on it. I mean so much happened not just at one place simultaneously it kept on happening at different corners. And what happened in the hospital was never shown and what doctors and medical staff went through was never covered in any series or in a movie."

Sharing about his working experience with Konkona Sensharma and Mohit Raina he says: "Vasu Paul was never in a frame with Dr Kaushik Oberoi (Mohit Raina) or Dr Chitra Das (Konkana Sensharma) but I was there with them in table reads and even during shoots we had lunch together. We spoke and they are just absolutely brilliant."

Rishabh feels elated on working with Nikhil Advani and shares: "I have been very fortunate enough to work with the senior actors and directors of the industry. Sunny Deol, Abbas Mustan and now Nikhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves. They have so much experience that they bring the best out of you. Nikhil sir is someone with whom you just listen and stay focused. The best part of Nikhil Sir is that he gives you freedom to play the character."

