Rita Ora: If someone doesn't like what I wear, they don't have to

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Singer Rita Ora says she doesn't care what anyone has to say about her clothes.

"I really think style is a totally personal thing. If someone doesn't like something I wear, they don't have to, that's totally fine," Rita tells the sun.co.uk.

"What's important is I just need to feel confident about me and how I feel -- that's all that matters to me with my style. I don't care what anyone else thinks," she says.