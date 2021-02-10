Rita Ora loses reality show for flouting Covid rule?

London, Feb 10 (IANS) Singer Rita Ora has reportedly been left out of the show The Masked Singer. Her infamous episode of breaking Covid rules to celebrate her birthday has cost her the job of a judge on the show.

"Viewers have been watching Rita on Saturday nights for weeks, but the Masked Singer was recorded way before her birthday bash at the end of November. Such a lot of effort goes into keeping the talent and crew safe while making it. Many people felt let down by the way Rita behaved. She has not done herself any favours," a source told Mirror.