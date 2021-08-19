Rita Ora shares photos from Taika Waititi's star-studded birthday bash

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Rita Ora recently helped her boyfriend, Taika Waititi ring in on his 46th birthday with a star-studded party.



According to People magazine, the 'Let You Love Me' singer, on Wednesday, shared footage from her boyfriend's birthday bash, which featured several other famous faces including Ashley Benson, Rami Malek, Jodie Turner-Smith, Charli XCX, Paris Jackson, and Kristen Stewart.

The guests appeared to enjoy sushi and sake for dinner before moving on to a chocolate strawberry birthday cake complete with a photo of Waititi himself. In lieu of birthday candles, Ora opted for one huge glass candle atop the sugary confection.

The cake wasn't the only object to be decorated with Waititi's face. The balloons, menus, and table decorations also appeared to include cutouts of the 'Thor: Ragnarok' director's head. Ora captioned her carousel of photos with a single red heart emoji.

Earlier this month, the couple made their love red carpet official when they stepped out together for the premiere of 'The Suicide Squad' in Los Angeles. The couple walked hand-in-hand at the event for the DC film, in which Waititi stars as Ratcatcher.

Ora and Waititi first sparked romance rumours back in April after the singer shared a photo of the pair hugging. "Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love," Ora captioned a carousel of photos, which included the shot with the Oscar-winning director.

As per People magazine, later in May, Waititi and Ora seemed to confirm their romance when they were spotted engaging in PDA with Tessa Thompson. (ANI)

