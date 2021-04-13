Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia wish fans on Gudi Padwa

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Apr 13th, 2021, 21:41:24hrs
Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh on Tuesday posted a quirky video to lighten the mood of their fans amid the rising second wave of Covid, and wished fans a Happy Gudi Padwa and New Year.

The video has the popular track "Kya khoob lagti ho" from the 1975 film "Dharmatma" playing while Riteish and Genelia get their make-up done, lip syncing to the hook like of the track.

"Tough times shouldn't dampen the spirit... If this year has taught us anything - it's all about spending time with your loved ones and finding ways to make it special," Genelia captioned the video.

