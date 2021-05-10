Riteish Deshmukh gets vaccinated

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, May 10th, 2021, 17:41:23hrs
Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Riteish Deshmukh shared on Monday that he has taken the Covid-19 vaccine, along with a picture he posted on Instagram.

In the picture, the actor is seen getting the vaccine shot as he sits flashing a thumbs-up gesture. Riteish turned out casually in a black T-shirt and jeans for the vaccination, with a face mask.

"Get Vaccinated !!! Let's fight this monster together.... #vaccinationdone #vaccination," he wrote as caption.

Riteish was last seen in "Baaghi 3", directed by Ahmed Khan. He recently shared a picture, where he turned hairstylist for his injured wife Genelia. The actress had her left hand plastered.

