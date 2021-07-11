Riteish Deshmukh remembers Nishikant Kamat on 7th anniversary of Marathi film 'Lai Bhaari'

Taking to Instagram, Riteish posted a few clips from the film and wrote: "Your company for 7 years is great -- Miss you Nishi (Nishikant Kamat)."For the unversed, Nishikant Kamat, who also gave us films like 'Drishyam', 'Force' and 'Madaari', breathed his last at the age of 50 on August 17, 2020 after battling liver cirrhosis.Coming back to 'Lai Bhaari', the film also starred Sharad Kelkar and Radhika Apte.Sharad, too, celebrated the completion of seven years of the film. He shared a few unseen pictures from the film's set.Actors' posts have left fans emotional. "Loved the film. Miss Nishikant sir a lot," a user commented."I can watch this film on repeat. Everything about it was so good. Thanks, Nishikant sir for this film," another user wrote. (ANI)