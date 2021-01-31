Riteish Deshmukh shares funny video from weekend party with friends featuring 'It's Raining Men'

The 'Ek Villain' star took to Instagram and shared a video in which the actor can be seen dancing his heart out along with friends Shabbir Ahluwalia and Ashish Chowdhary and their wives Kanchi Kaul and Samita Bangargi.The short clip features the famous number by Geri Halliwell - 'It's Raining Men' which sees the 'Dhamaal' actors Riteish and Ashish dancing to its tunes along with Shabbir.The clip starts with Genelia Deshmukh and her two friends dancing to the song, when Riteish joins in the fun, making a goofy face. Shabbir and Ashish add the fun quotient in the rib-tickling video as they make funny faces and the girls dance in the backdrop.Sharing that the video is of a Saturday night jam with his friends, the 'Housefull 4' star captioned the post as, "About last night. @kanchikaul @samitabangargi @geneliad @ashishchowdhryofficial @shabirahluwalia."The post has garnered more than 87 thousand likes since being shared on the photo-sharing application. Indian tennis player Sania Mirza chimed into the comments section, and wrote, "Are you guys feeling ok???."Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish, who was last seen in the 2020 Bollywood film 'Baaghi 3', has three movies in the pipeline -- 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Housefull 5' and 'Chhatrapati Shivaji'. (ANI)