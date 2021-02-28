Riteish Deshmukh shares quirky weekend special video in swimming pool featuring 'Main Hoon Don'

The 'Baaghi 3' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a video as he spent his weekend floating on an inflatable balloon.The video starts from a wide-angle shot, which sees Deshmukh resting on the comfy balloon with his hands under his head. Sporting a purple printed T-shirt and shorts the actor chilled in the large swimming pool as the lyrics 'Zara Dekho Kaun Aa Gaya Hai' start playing.The actor seems to cherish his time in the pool as he starts to wave his hands and gives a thumbs up towards the end of the video. Taking to the caption, the 'Ek Villain' star wrote, "Sunday Chill by the Pool !!!! With @redrajiv - Shot by our dear friend @redapu the architect & the owner of this gorgeous house - #airavatdiaries."Celebrity followers including Bobby Deol and more than 1.1 million fans liked the post while many chimed into the comments leaving loads of red heart emoticon as they enjoyed the video.Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on his activities by posting light-hearted posts.Earlier, Riteish and his wife Genelia Deshmukh commemorated the birthday of their pet dog Flash and shared glimpses from the birthday party by jumping on the 'Pawri' bandwagon. (ANI)