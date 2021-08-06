Riteish Deshmukh tries one of his toughest acts on TV

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to appear as the special guest in a comedy show on television together with his wife Genelia Deshmukh.

Riteish and Genelia will be seen as special guests in "Zee Comedy Show".

In an upcoming episode of the show, Riteish will be sitting on top of an inflated dinosaur costume during a hilarious act with comedian Siddharth Sagar.