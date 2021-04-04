Riteish Deshmukh wishes Akshay Kumar speedy recovery from COVID-19

"Get well soon Sundi - love you @akshaykumar," the 'Ek Villain' actor tweeted, referencing Akshay's notorious character of Sundi from 'Housefull 3.'Earlier today, informing fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Akshay had shared, "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care of. Back in action very soon!"Recently, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others were those who had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19. (ANI)