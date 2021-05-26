Riteish, Genelia remember late Vilasrao Deshmukh on 76th birth anniversary

"Remembering you is easy. I do it everyday, missing you is a heartache that never goes away. Happy Birthday PAPPA!!! Miss you every day. #VilasraoDeshmukh76," he wrote along with a throwback picture on Instagram featuring him with his father and brother.

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday shared a post in memory of his father, the late politician Vilasrao Deshmukh, on the occasion of the latter's 76th birth anniversary. Riteish's wife Genelia shared a post, too.

The actor also posted his father's image as display picture on his social media handles on Wednesday.

Riteish's wife Genelia wrote a long Instagram post along with a picture from her wedding, where she gets a warm hug from the Late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

"Dearest Pappa, Most often when a daughter-in-law comes into her in-laws house,she fears not being accepted as one of the family members.. You made sure I believe that family doesn't only mean being related by blood, it is a relationship which is so pure and so blessed and so wanted.. I want to be part of your inheritance Pappa - of your patience, of your warmth, of unconditional love to one and all.. This Hug is not one of Just a Father-in-Law, it is one of a Dad and more so because I see my Dad in the background being secure that he has sent his daughter to the best family ever. You are such a Big Deal Pappa and I don't even think you know it, I hear it everyday from strangers who send me blessings because you have touched their lives in more ways than I can understand. Happy Birthday Pappa. We Miss You," Genelia wrote.

Vilasrao Deshmukh was twice the chief minister of Maharashtra. He passed away in August 2012, due to multiple organ failure.

