Riteish, Genelia to take the hotseat on 'KBC 13'

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be seen as special guests on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' this Friday. The host, Amitabh Bachchan, will not only be seen playing the game along with Ritiesh and Genelia but also talk about personal anecdotes and more.