Riteish, Tamannaah star in Netflix film 'Plan A Plan B'

Riteish said: "I am elated to be a part of 'Plan A Plan B' and am stoked to be making my digital debut with this film. Working with Shashanka sir has been an absolute pleasure. What excites me the most is the terrific storyline of the film and the journey of this unexpected love story."

The film, which is written by Rajat Arora, also stars Poonam Dhillon and Kusha Kapila, and will be released on Netflix.

Tamannaah called the film "very special" to her.

She added: "Everything from the story to my character won me over right from the start. While her character is that of a matchmaker - making others fall in love, she doesn't want the same for herself. Working on this film has been a great experience with the whole team as we had a blast on the sets almost every time we shot."

Talking about the film, director Ghosh, who has helmed films such as 'Veere Di Wedding', said: "It is a one-of-a-kind story with unusual characters pitted against each other and a refreshing take on what love entails, tapping into many different emotions."

Pratiksha Rao, Director, Films and Licensing, Netflix India added: "We are thrilled to announce our coming-of-age romantic comedy, 'Plan A Plan B', and to bring this entertaining film to our members in India and around the world."

--IANS

