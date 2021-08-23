Rithvik Dhanjani on playing 'Cartel' character with multiple shades

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actor Rithvik Dhanjani says it was challenging to play a character with multiple shades in the series 'Cartel'.

"It was in the making for quite some time and it had my complete focus. Abhay Aangre is a character with multiple shades and it was frankly very challenging to play it through the project with the same intensity. I loved the challenge and it was such a learning (experience)," Rithvik said.