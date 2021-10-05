Rithvik Dhanjani shares his best moments from 'Super Dancer 4'

He says: "The journey has been phenomenal! It has been amazing to be a part of such a prestigious show like 'Super Dancer 4'. There is an immense amount of motivation and there is so much to learn every day."

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Rithvik Dhanjani has been the host of 'Super Dancer - Chapter 4' for three consecutive seasons and is currently seen hosting this season as well. With the dance reality show approaching its conclusion, Rithvik shares about his journey.

Rithvik and Paritosh Tripathi have become very important elements of 'Super Dancer 4', so much so that one can even say that apart from the judges the two of them have become the face of the dance show.

Rithvik adds: "Paritosh is an immensely talented artist. He is a phenomenal writer, phenomenal actor and a great co-anchor with me. He has carved a niche for himself when it comes to being the 'Mamaji'. I don't think there is anybody else who can play that character. We even spill out in front of the public just for fun. So that camaraderie is actually very crucial while hosting the show."

While sharing some memorable moments from the show: "There are so many moments that have made my heart churn. The time when Bhavna and Neerja did a performance on the transgender community that was such a heart wrenching performance. This was one such memorable moment. "

When asked how he feels as 'Super Dancer 4' is coming to an end. "Imagine it to be the fair that is held every once a year. Everyday we go to that, we celebrate the happiness the fair gives us, we listen to stories, we sing, we dance, we enjoy. Finally the time comes that the fair is coming to its last show and you know in your heart that this has to end, it won't continue forever. You now have to wait for the next time the fair comes to town. I feel exactly the same."

The grand finale of 'Super Dancer 4's 'Nachpan Ka Mahotsav' will be on October 9 on Sony Entertainment Television.

