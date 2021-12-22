Rithvik plays Nayanthara's son in O2!

The latest report is that the popular YouTube child actor Rithvik plays Nayanthara's son in her upcoming film O2. Rithvik is known for his multiple looks on his YouTube video, especially his newsroom video has made him super popular among the netizens.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures and directed by GK Viknesh, a former associate of Venkat Prabhu, O2 is likely to directly premiere on Disney + Hotstar but they haven't locked the deal yet. The producers have completed the shoot, they are currently busy with the post-production works.