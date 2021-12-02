Ritu Varma to pair opposite Sivakarthikeyan?

Pelli Choopulu girl Ritu Varma had also grabbed the attention of the Tamil audiences with her performance in Dulquer Salmaan's Kannum Kannum Kollyadithaal. The latest update is that Ritu Varma is likely to romance Sivakarthikeyan in his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV.

The film will be bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.

Telugu cinema's leading composer Thaman will be scoring the music for the biggie while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed. Sources say that the shoot of the film is likely to begin by the second half of 2022.

Sivakarthikeyan also has Don with director Cibi, a sci-fi film titled Ayalaan with Ravikumar Rajendran, and a big-budget film with Sun Pictures.