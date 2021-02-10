Rituparna Sengupta: Would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, Gulzar saab

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Bengali star Rituparna Sengupta rues the fact that her bucket list wish of working with Yash Chopra will never be fulfilled, but she sure hopes to get a chance to work with Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"Like everyone else, I have grown up watching those wonderful love stories and iconic films of Yash Chopra. So when I became an actress, it was on my bucket list to work with Yash ji. Unfortunately, that will not happen because he is no more, but it would be great if I get a chance to work in his brand of cinema. I would also love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani and Gulzar saab," Rituparna told IANS.