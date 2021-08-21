Ritvik Sahore misses going home this Raksha Bandhan

Owing to his hectic schedule, the actor won't be able to go home to meet his family this time. Ritvik, who hails from Mumbai, is currently shooting in Chandigarh with YouTuber Harsh Beniwal.

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) With most people likely to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan with their near and dear ones on Sunday, actor Ritvik Sahore is feeling a little left out.

The actor has been garnering praise for his performance in the television show "Indori Ishq".

"Every year, we celebrate Raksha Bandhan in a grand way. The entire family gets together and there is love and laughter all around us," Ritvik tells IANS.

"We have a lot of fun together, relish our favourite cuisines and remember our good old childhood memories and how we have come together through good and bad times. I will miss all that fun this year as I'm shooting far away from home," he adds.

The actor will also be seen in the sci-thriller "Escaype Live", which will release soon.

