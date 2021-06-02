Ritvik Sahore: My character in Indori Ishq is drastically different from who I am

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Actor Ritvik Sahore says his character Kunal in the upcoming teenage love story web series "Indori Ishq" is just the opposite of who he is in real life.

"My character in Indori Ishq is intense and drastically different from who I am in real life, and is contrary to what I have portrayed before on screen. Kunal is just like any other young man who is in love but he soon discovers that his affection isn't reciprocated by his partner. All the mushiness disappears and his perfect life suddenly falls apart. In cases like these you, more often than not slip into a shell, inflicting yourself with self-pain and brooding over lost love. Playing Kunal, a victim of Tara's blatant rejection showed me how easy it is to lose your sense of reality and self-respect in the hope of redeeming your love," said Ritvik.