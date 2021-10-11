Ritvik Sahore on 'Escaype Live': Got to collaborate with great actors

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor Ritvik Sahore, last seen as a young adult in films such as 'Dangal' and 'Super 30', has finished shooting for the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar web series titled 'Escaype Live'. A tech thriller, 'Escaype Live' also features Siddharth Suryanarayan and Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

Sharing his impressions, Ritvik said, "The show has helped me explore and learn many new things and I am so glad to have wrapped up my schedule. It has given me the opportunity to collaborate with great actors. There is nothing more I could have asked for."