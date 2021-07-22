Riythvika on being directed by Arvind Swami: It's an honour

Chennai, July 22 (IANS) Tamil actress Riythvika says that to be directed by actor Arvind Swami in upcoming anthology "Navrasa" was an enthralling experience for her.

The actress, who won the 2018 Tamil "Bigg Boss" show will be seen in the character of Anbukarasi in the film "Roudhram", which depicts the emotion of anger in the anthology.