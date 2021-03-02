RJ Balaji to act in the Tamil remake of 'Badhaai Ho'!

RJ Balaji is all set to reprise Ayushmann Khuranna's role in the Tamil remake of the Hindi blockbuster film Badhaai Ho.Boney Kapoor, the producer of Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai is bankrolling the remake.

Sources say that RJ Balaji himself will be directing the film and currently, he is busy with the Tamil adaptation. Buzz is that Balaji has sought permission from director K Baghyaraj to use the title Veetla Visheshanga for the Tamil remake.