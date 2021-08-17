RJ Balaji to begin 'Veetla Visheshanga' this week!

RJ Balaji has delivered two back-to-back profitable films LKG and Mookuthi Amman , he is now all set to begin his new film Veetla Visheshanga this week in Coimbatore. Veetla Visheshanga is the Tamil remake of the blockbuster Hindi film Badhaai Ho.

Boney Kapoor, who produced Ajith's Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai is also funding the remake along with Zee Studios and Romeo Pictures.

The film will be directed by Mookuthi Amman duo NJ Saravanan and RJ Balaji. Sathyaraj and Oorvashi will be playing Balaji's parents in the film while Aparna Balamurali will be seen playing Balaji's pair.

Balaji and Saravanan are planning to wrap up the entire film in thirty to forty days. Balaji is also in talks with director Ram for a quirky drama but the film is yet to fully materialize.