RJ Balaji wraps up 'Badhaai Ho' remake in 40 days!

Successful radio jockey turned actor and filmmaker RJ Balaji has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming Tamil film, the remake of the blockbuster Hindi film Badhaai Ho. Balaji has also promised that the film will be one of the biggest family entertainers of 2022.

"It’s a WRAP for #TeamRJB3 !!! 40 days !!! Thank you God, my wonderful team and the people of Coimbatore for an amazing shooting experience..! We promise you, one of the biggest family entertainers of 2022", tweeted RJ Balaji.