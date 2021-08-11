RK Sagar reveals title poster of his next 'The 100'

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor R.K. Sagar, who was last seen in the film 'Shaadi Mubarak', has revealed the title poster of his next, 'The 100'.

The title poster introduces Sagar as Vikranth, an IPS officer. In the poster, he is seen in a Khaki uniform with a gun in his hand.

The actor has teamed up with debutant director Raghav Omkar Sasidhar for the film which will be produced under RK Banners.