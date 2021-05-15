RK Suresh says Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Madhavan were the initial choices for Joseph remake

In a recent interview, RK Suresh has said that initially names like Sasikumar, Vijay Sethupathi, and Madhavan were discussed for the Tamil remake of the Malayalam sleeper hit Joseph .

But the film's producer and National Award-winning director Bala has finalized Suresh's name as the Pithamagan director wants him to shine.

For his role in the film, RK Suresh put on 22 kilos and he later also sported a fit look for the film. Presented by Bala's B Studios, RK Suresh plays Joju George's role in the film and GV Prakash is composing for Vichithiran, the title of the Tamil version.

Padmakumar, who directed the original version is helming the remake and John Mahendran has penned the dialogues for the Tamil version.

Suresh also said that a few OTT platforms are in talks to procure the rights but only Bala will take the final call.