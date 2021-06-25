SRK: Vijay is very cool!

In a recent Twitter chat with fans, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has said that Vijay is a very cool actor and person.
Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay had shared stages in a few award functions and once they even danced on the stage. On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is likely to join hands with Vijay's lucky director Atlee for a biggie in Bollywood. Sources say that Altee has finished the script work of the film and only waiting for the right time to begin the shoot.
If all goes well, Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan's new film will go on floors by the end of this year or early next year.
In another question, Shah Rukh Khan jovially denied working with Rajkumar Hirani. The actor said that Rajkumar usually goes to sleep late so, he should call and request him to do a film with him.