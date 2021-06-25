SRK: Vijay is very cool!

In a recent Twitter chat with fans, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has said that Vijay is a very cool actor and person.

Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay had shared stages in a few award functions and once they even danced on the stage. On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan is likely to join hands with Vijay's lucky director Atlee for a biggie in Bollywood. Sources say that Altee has finished the script work of the film and only waiting for the right time to begin the shoot.