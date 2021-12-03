Robbie Williams biopic 'Better Man' gearing up for 2022 shoot in Australia

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): British singer Robbie Williams biopic 'Better Man' will commence filming in Melbourne, Australia in early 2022 under the direction of filmmaker Michael Gracey.



Williams is one of the U.K.'s most prominent entertainers and one of the best-selling artists of all time. He first found fame with the group Take That, from 1989 to 1995, and then segued into a successful solo career.

According to Variety, the film will offer an introspective look into the experiences that shaped Williams, both on and off stage. Williams is expected to appear in it as himself, with some of his songs re-interpreted and recontextualized in the film.

'Better Man' will be distributed in Australia and New Zealand by leading film distributor, Roadshow Films. International sales will be handled by UK based Rocket Science, which previously handled 'Schumacher' and 'The Trial of The Chicago 7'.

The project was confirmed on Friday by Australia's federal government and the Victoria state authorities. It will benefit from the federal producer offset scheme and Film Victoria's incentive program.

Australia has been the location for numerous international productions since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, and multiple new studio building projects are underway in order to expand capacity.

Things have looked less rosy since the Delta variant caused different states to adopt new restrictions and health precautions. "I'm so excited I am making this movie in Victoria with my friend Michael Gracey," said Williams.

The production is expected to create around 2,200 local jobs, including 14 local heads of department, 80 visual effects practitioners, and 220 crew. In addition, there will be more than 2,700 extras and casuals and work will be created for an estimated 300 local businesses and service providers.

"'Better Man' is shaping up to be become a major theatrical event and we couldn't be more excited that it will shoot in Melbourne, which is also the hometown of director Michael Gracey," said Joel Pearlman, Roadshow Films.

"To tell Robbie William's beautiful, distinct story, back home, in my own city, is a dream come true. There is a creative energy that burns across the Melbourne film industry, and I know this movie will thrive here," said Gracey, as per Variety. (ANI)

