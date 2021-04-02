'Rocketry' trailer out, Madhavan's directorial film looks solid!

The Tamil trailer of Madhavan's multilingual directorial debut Rocketry was unveiled on Thursday. The trailer looks solid with Madhavan playing the famous Indian scientist Nambi Narayanan.

The trailer captured Nambi Narayanan's success story in ISRO and later, how his patriotism destroyed him. Many scenes in the trailer are hard-hitting and showcased the forgotten pain of the most celebrated and criticized scientist.

The Tamil trailer also opens up with an interview scene between Suriya and Madhavan. Simran plays Madhavan's pair in the film and Mohan Raman also plays a pivotal role.

Rocketry is all set to release this Summer in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and English. Interestingly, all the scenes in the film have been shot separately in each language and it's quite evident in the trailer.

Watch the trailer here: