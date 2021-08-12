Rohan Mehra, Aarti Saxena's music video 'Zara Thehro' winning hearts

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) Actors Rohan Mehra and Aarti Saxena's music video 'Zara Thehro' that showcases a story of unrequited love is receiving a positive response, says the director of the video Jitender Pawar.

Speaking about the release of the music video, Jitender said, "Both Rohan Mehra and Aarti Saxena have done complete justice to the song and my vision of how I wanted the song to be. Zara Thehro is a song that showcases the feelings and emotions as well as the pain that is felt by any one-sided lover. The audience will surely relate to the story and the song as it revolves around the feelings that have been felt by all at least once in life."