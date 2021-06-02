Rohit Gupta: Have always rejected second lead roles

"I want to be an actor and I have tried in Bollywood. It is very difficult to break through if you are an outsider. I believe talent will reach its destination. If you are talented, directors and producers will believe in you. It's just matter of time," he told IANS.

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Digital creator and actor Rohit Gupta, who is popular for his mimicry of Sanjay Dutt on social media, says he wants to enter Bollywood but only with the perfect role.

"It is important where you see yourself and what kind of roles you want to do. Opportunity awaits everyone but it is that one launch that is important, and one should not compromise on that. I have always rejected second lead roles as I don't see myself playing them," he added.

Meanwhile, Rohit says he is grateful to social media for giving him a platform to showcase his talent.

"I have to thank the advent of social media. It gives me and lots of others a platform to perform and exhibit talent and just be yourself. I don't think social media is going anywhere, it is the future now. Globally we are connected visually to people from all over the world. It is a revelation and to explore varied culture, youth, happenings, cinema, art, food -- you name it and it's there," he says.

