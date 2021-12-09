Rohit Saraf celebrates birthday with his family after 8 years

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) 'Mismatched' actor Rohit Saraf turned 25 on Wednesday and he got a chance to celebrate his birthday with his family after eight years.

Known for appearing in films like 'Dear Zindagi', 'What Will People Say', 'The Sky Is Pink', 'Ludo' and Netflix original show 'Mismatched', he shares how this birthday is so special for him.