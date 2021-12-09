Rohit Saraf celebrates birthday with his family after 8 years

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) 'Mismatched' actor Rohit Saraf turned 25 on Wednesday and he got a chance to celebrate his birthday with his family after eight years.
Known for appearing in films like 'Dear Zindagi', 'What Will People Say', 'The Sky Is Pink', 'Ludo' and Netflix original show 'Mismatched', he shares how this birthday is so special for him.
Rohit said, "After a year, I have finally found the time to visit my family in Delhi. It has been a packed schedule for me with back-to-back shooting slates. I'm so glad to have a chance to celebrate my birthday with my parents and my entire family after 8 years, and that too for my 25th."
Recently, the actor finished shooting the second season of 'Mismatched'.
