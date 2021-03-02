Rohit Saraf: Lines between national, international content is blurring

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Rohit Saraf agrees that the Indian audience is now more accepting towards content from various regions and he said that the lines between national and international content is blurring.

"I believe with newer platforms and channels, bringing in content from across regions, the lines between national and international content is blurring. Also, our audience has evolved and so have their preferences. Now there is a movie/show for every bucket of the audience, which gives them more to experiment and consume," Rohit told IANS.