Rohit Saraf, Prajakta begin shoot for 'Mismatched' Season 2

The actor shared pictures with his co-stars from the sets on the first day of shoot on his Instagram page with the caption: "Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance. All over again. Season 2, Day 1 Mismatched."

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actor Rohit Saraf has begun shooting for Season 2 of 'Mismatched'.

Rohit also shared behind the scenes pictures with his co-actor Prajakta Koli and others.

Prajatka replied in the comments section, "Feels like risk."

Rohit was last seen in 'Feels Like Ishq' on OTT.

