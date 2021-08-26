Rohit Shetty decodes true feelings of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' contestants

On the sets of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari's friendship is blossoming, and Arjun Bijlani urges Rohit to understand what Divyanka Tripathi really feels when she takes Shweta Tiwari on the side for gossip.

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', host Rohit Shetty is going to decode the contestants' true feelings while putting them through difficult stunts.

"Don't come with the notion that I'll let you win," Rohit adds, amusingly decoding her true feelings. Everyone burst out laughing as he says, "I respect you just because you are my senior."

Divyanka wants Rohit to decode why Arjun is so loving to him. To which Rohit imitates Arjun and says, "Who came here for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'? I came here to persuade Rohit to cast me in his future projects."

It becomes funnier, when he mimics him saying "'Sir, have you seen one of my shows where I portrayed the role of commando?'"

Looks like Arjun will have to come up with a new trick now to convince Rohit to cast him.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' airs on COLORS.

