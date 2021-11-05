Rohit Shetty heaves a sigh of relief as issue between multiplexes, producers ends

Last night, Rohit took to Instagram to share that his cop drama is 'releasing across all multiplexes and single screens all over the country.'For the unversed, the advance bookings were not opened for the Akshay Kumar-starrer till Thursday night due to a tiff between the producers and exhibitors on revenue sharing. Reportedly, the producers of the film demanded a 60 per cent revenue share in the first week and also wanted theatre owners to provide a maximum number of shows to 'Sooryavanshi'.Thankfully, the stalemate between multiplex chains and the producers of 'Sooryavanshi', Reliance Entertainment finally ended.Without revealing any details about the issue, Rohit shared that he 'won' the battle and also indicated that he had been busy since Thursday morning to reach a middle ground."LAST BATTLE WON! SOORYAVANSHI RELEASING ACROSS ALL MULTIPLEXES AND SINGLE SCREENS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. MY AUDIENCE WHO HAVE BEEN WAITING EAGERLY, CAN BOOK THEIR TICKETS NOW! GOING HOME FOR MY FIRST MEAL OF THE DAY! AND BY THE WAY... HAPPY DIWALI TO THE WHOLE HINDI FILM INDUSTRY," he posted on Instagram.Reacting to the post, actor Kartik Aaryan commented, "Diwali just got better.""Hard work pays off," a netizen wrote.Apart from Akshay, 'Sooryavanshi' also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role. (ANI)