Rohit Suchanti cast as male lead of 'Bhagya Lakshmi'

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Actor Rohit Suchanti has been roped in to play the lead in television show "Bhagya Lakshmi". The actor will be playing the character of Rishi Oberoi, a rich industrialist.

Rohit says: "I believe 'Bhagya Lakshmi' brings forth a very different story from what has been seen on television. The characters, too, are indeed quite relatable, one would know such people from their own life. Personally, I feel Rishi is a very grounded and practical person who believes in carving his life his own way. He believes in working hard but also knows how to celebrate those victories."

The actor, who has earlier been part of shows such as "Hum Paanch", "Pavitra Rishta", "Jodha Akbar", "Kumkum Bhagya" and "Kundali Bhagya", hopes that the audience enjoys the show.

"There is a lot of similarity between both of us, and I am sure I am going to have a lot of fun exploring this character. I hope the audience loves this new character and keep showering their love like they always have," he says.

"Bhagya Lakshmi" airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

