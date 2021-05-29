Rohitashv Gour: I am a workaholic and it feels good to be back on set

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Shoot for the popular sitcom "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" has resumed in Surat and actor Rohitashv Gour is glad to be back on set as Tiwari ji. The show was among many that were stopped when Covid cases started increasing earlier this year.

"I am a workaholic and it is good to be back on set. For an actor, it is a relaxation when we go to a new location and a new set. The new location is full of greenery, which propels one's thinking. Last year when the lockdown was announced, we never thought there would be a second wave and another lockdown. So, for an actor it is a second setback. No one wants to be sitting idle at home. An actor's job is to go to the set and work," he told IANS.