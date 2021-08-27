Rolling Stone now features Arivu after last week's outrage!

Last week, Pa Ranjith, CS Amudhan, and many others criticized Rolling Stone for not featuring lyricist and rapper Arivu whereas they decorated the cover with singer Dhee for Enjoy Enjaami and Neeye Oli written by Arivu.
Now realizing their mistake, Rolling Stone has announced that the digital cover of August with Arivu's image.
"#BeyondBorders: Wordsmith, composer and rapper @TherukuralArivu
appears on our August 2021 digital cover. Following acclaim for his album ‘Therukural’ with @ofrooooo, the Tamil artist has scorched a path out, raising his voice against systemic injustices Photo: @beraviphoto", tweeted Rolling Stone.
This tweet has earned a lot of positive comments on Twitter and the social media world. Also, this incident is yet another proof that social media is powerful if used for the right cause.