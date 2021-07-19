Romain Gavras collaborating with 'Les Miserables' filmmaker Ladj Ly for Netflix film

Washington [US], July 19 (ANI): Netflix is teaming with Romain Gavras, the French-Greek filmmaker best known for French comedy 'The World is Yours' and 'Our Day Will Come', for his next film which will start production this week in France.



According to Variety, the untitled film will mark Gavras's follow-up to his 2018 film 'The World is Yours', a crime comedy with Isabelle Adjani and Vincent Cassel, which world premiered at Cannes Directors' Fortnight.

His 2010 feature debut, 'Our Day Will Come', played at Toronto and SXSW. Aside from his filmmaking career, Garvas is also a renowned director of music videos for Jay Z, Kanye West, Jamie XX, M.I.A and Justice, among others. He has also directed short films for luxury brands, including Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent and Dior.

The film's plot, which is currently under wraps, is co-written by Gavras and Ladj Ly, the director of the Oscar-nominated 'Les Miserables' along with Elias Belkeddar. Gavras and Ly are both parts of the Kourtrajme collective of artists.

The cast of Garvas's Netflix original film includes Dali Benssalah, Anthony Bajon, Cesar-winning Alexis Manenti, Ouassini Embarek, and Sami Slimane. Iconoclast is producing the film which is due to release on Netflix globally in 2022.

As per Variety, Netflix's slate of originals also includes the sequel to 2021 French comedy 'On The Other Side Of The Tracks' which will reunite 'Lupin' director and star, Louis Leterrier and Omar Sy. The movie is produced by Eric and Nicolas Altmayer at Mandarin Cinema. (ANI)

