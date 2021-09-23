Ronit Roy essays role of a cop in Spotify's new podcast 'ACP Gautam'

'ACP Gautam' is a new Spotify Original podcast, which centres around a legendary cop who takes the listeners on a journey through his long and illustrious career. Each episode will lure you with mysterious murders, robberies, kidnapping, extortion, terror investigations and more.Speaking about it, Ronit said, "Performing a variety of roles in front of the camera comes naturally to me. However, taking a character as interesting as ACP Gautam to a podcast was a whole new experience. To emote through the mic, to convert expressions into some kind of sound or pause and conveying a variety of emotions just through voice and intonation -- it's all been good fun! I am eager for listeners to become a part of ACP's Gautam life, just as I have."Although the story revolves around 'ACP Gautam' (Ronit Roy), it also has other compelling characters and sinister twists that bring the show to life. (ANI)