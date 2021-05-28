Ronit Roy: Hard to stay real when you see fake doing so well

"It's so hard to stay real when you see fake doing so well... but then I smile and say to myself. That's them, this is me. I will be me, I will stay me 'cause I believe in ME!" Ronit wrote on Twitter.

Commenting on his tweet, netizens showered the actor with love for being who he is and asked him to never change. They also appreciated his work.

Just a few days ago, Ronit had tweeted words of encouragement for his fans. "If you're strong and you know it., stay soft , steady, humble and kind. Only the weak talk about and project strength all the time. So don't be in the wrong pack!" the actor had written.

Ronit, who is currently in Goa, had recently shared a video on Instagram to talk about the effect of the cyclone Tauktae over Goa. Ronit, who is a regular in Goa for the last 25 to 30 years, said he has never seen the place in such a deserted condition. The actor also informed how, after the cyclone, there was no electricity or water supply for at least five days.

--IANS

abh/vnc