Ronit Roy: I can't sleepwalk through roles

"That is not true. I have read some critics writing that 'he can sleepwalk' through the role, but that is never the case. You can never do that. At least, I can't," he told IANS.

Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy says he has a different approach to play different roles. He says while many people think they can "sleepwalk" through roles, he feels an actor can never do that.

The actor adds that even if he plays a father in multiple projects, each project will have a different angle that he needs to cater to.

"Every character that do is different. I was a father in 'Udaan', '2 States' and '7 Kadam', but all three roles were different. Being the same actor in all these characters might be a similarity but they are three different people," he says.

In fact, he adds that he doesn't take up roles that don't require him to put an effort.

"It's never sleepwalking. The roles that can be sleepwalked, I don't do them," he says.

The actor has been part of films such as "That Girl In Yellow Boots", "Student Of The Year", "Midnight's Children" and "Shootout At Wadala" as well as TV shows such as "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu", "Bandini" and "Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar". On OTT, he has been part of the series "Hostages" and "7 Kadam".

--IANS

anj/vnc