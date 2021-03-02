Ronit Roy: I owe my career to television

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy says he loves to work on the small screen and that he owes his career to television.

Ronit shot to fame with his portrayal as the suave Rishabh Bajaj in the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay. He was later seen in shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bandini and Adaalat among many others. Over the years, he has also made his space in Bollywood with roles in films such as Udaan, Boss, Sarkaar 3, Kaabil, 2 States, Student Of The Year, and Shootout At Wadala, among others