Ronit Roy: I'm not doing anything on TV as yet

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy took to social media on Friday to clear speculations that he had taken up new assignments on television. Putting an end to speculations, Ronit said he is not doing anything on TV as of now.

"Off late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I'm not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly," Ronit tweeted.