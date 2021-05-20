Ronit Roy on Tauktae impact: I've never seen Goa so deserted

Panaji, May 20 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy took to social media on Thursday to talk about the effect of the cyclone Tauktae over Goa. Ronit, who is a regular in Goa over the last 25 to 30 years, said he has never seen the place in such a deserted condition.

Ronit shared a video on Instagram where he says: "Goa Goa Goa... I've been coming here for the past maybe 25-30 years or so. I've never seen Goa so deserted. It's like off season ka bhi off season ho gaya. After the cyclone, trees and poles have fell, there is no electricity or water supply since the last five days..."