Ronit Roy posts 'then and now' poser for fans

In the throwback snapshot of 1991, Ronit sports a long wavy hairdo reminiscent of the nineties. The current photo has him with backbrushed hair.

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy posted a picture from 30 years ago along with a presentday image, and asked fans to choose, in his Thursday post on Instagram.

"Then (1991) and now! (2021) Which do you prefer 1 or 2," wrote Ronit on his Instagram page.

The throwback picture received a lot of comments from Ronit's friends and fans.

Actor Sunil Shetty wrote: "Both my friend, as fit and handsome."

Actress Divya Seth Shah wrote: "Both."

Actress Sonali Malhotra Soni commented: "Both, good then better now."

On the work front, Ronit will be seen in the films "Shamshera", "Hungama 2" and "Liger".

--IANS

eka/vnc