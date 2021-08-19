Ronit Roy, Richa Chadha to star in drama series 'Candy'

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actors Ronit Bose Roy and Richa Chadha will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming drama series titled 'Candy'.

The series, directed by Ashish R Shukla, is an amalgamation of suspense, fear, hope, politics, ambition and murder mystery.

Ronit, who will be seen playing a teacher, posted a glimpse of the show on his Instagram on Thursday. He wrote: "Rudrakund ke sheher mein, jo dikhta hai wo hota nahin. It's time to #UnwrapTheSin with #CandyOnVootSelect, our newest web-series: stay tuned."